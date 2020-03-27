Tell me something good: Midlanders come together to pray for nurses, doctors and staff at MMH

Midlanders came together Thursday night (in their vehicles) to show their support for the nurses, doctors and staff working at Midland Memorial Hospital.

Several people parked their cars and trucks in parking lots facing the hospital and turned on their blinkers.

"I think it's good that people come together. It's kind of a trying time for everybody, not just Midland but everywhere. I think it's a good show of faith," said Randy White, one of the attendees.

