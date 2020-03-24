Tell me something good: Midland Councilman helps to feed people in need

"Tell me something good!" That's something we're hearing a lot of, so here's a good news story!

Midland City Councilman John Norman helped to feed more than 400 people on Saturday, all at no cost to them.

The newly sworn in District 2 councilman said he simply wanted to "help fill the gaps" for those in need, thinking especially about children, the homeless and seniors during this coronavirus pandemic.

More than 20 volunteers worked together in shifts of less than 10 people to prep and assemble the plates at Kaleidoscope Ministries.

They then used a drive-thru system to hand out the free meals so people wouldn't have to get out of their cars and to practice proper social distancing.