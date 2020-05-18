Teen dies after being hit by truck in West Odessa

DPS is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that left one person dead overnight.

The victim in the crash has been identified as Rena Rodriguez, 16, of Midland.

According to DPS, their troopers were called out to Knox Avenue seven miles west of Odessa at 12:33 a.m. on Monday.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found that a truck had hit a teenage girl. The girl, identified as Rodriguez, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the truck was traveling south on Knox Avenue when it hit Rodriguez, who was walking in the center of the road.

DPS says that the crash is still under investigation.