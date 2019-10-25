Teen dies after being ambushed, shot at Texas gas station

An 18-year-old male was killed in a gas station shooting in Harris County, Texas. Police are investigating. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
Updated: Fri 4:04 PM, Oct 25, 2019

KATY, Texas (KTRK/CNN) – A teenager was ambushed and fatally shot at a gas station in Texas on Thursday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that the 18-year-old male was pumping gas when unknown suspects in a dark-colored pickup truck pulled up and opened fire.

Police said several men were inside the vehicle.

The victim, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

It’s unclear if police have any leads on the suspects.

