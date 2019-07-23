Teen charged with murder for intentionally causing fiery fatal wreck, police say

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly causing a wreck that killed one person and injured another.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened in Baton Rouge on July 22.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Siegen Lane at Perkins Road just before 10 p.m. on July 22.

The crash claimed the life of Stephanie Payne, 51, of Greenwell Springs.

Police arrested the driver of a second vehicle, Jack Jordan, 18, of Baton Rouge.

Police say Payne was stopped at the intersection when Jordan, driving a truck northbound on Siegen Lane, struck the rear of her vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The collision caused Payne’s vehicle to burst into flames. Payne suffered fatal injuries as a result.

Jordan allegedly told police he intentionally caused the crash. Police say impairment is not suspected to be a factor.

Jordan was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was then taken to jail, where police say he attempted to escape.

Jordan was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, reckless operation and simple escape.

