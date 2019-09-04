Ted Cruz meets with city and law enforcement leaders, talks gun policy in wake of shooting

Senator Ted Cruz visited with Midland-Odessa city and law enforcement leaders to talk about ways to prevent mass shootings.

CBS7 spoke to Cruz after their private meeting to ask him to share his thoughts about gun policies.

Cruz said he wants to see more legislation focused on strengthening background checks to make it more difficult for people who have mental health issues or a criminal record to get a gun.

“Much of my discussions with law enforcer today was what were the warning signs that we had that this individual had a serious mental illness that posed a danger to himself or to others,” Cruz said. “What could we have done better to stop this deranged criminal from getting a gun in the first place? And that’s going to be an ongoing discussion.”

We’ve previously reported the man responsible for killing seven people in the Midland-Odessa area on Saturday bought his rifle through a private sale years after he failed a background check.

