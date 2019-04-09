ONLY ON CBS7: Hometown Texas Tech basketball player impacts lives

Fans recounted the significance of having Lubbock-native Jarrett Culver on the Texas Tech Men's Basketball team, and how he impacts the lives of those around him.

Kaisia McComic said she wasn't surprised the Texas Tech team made it to the NCAA Championship Game.

"I wasn't shocked at all. But I'm really excited for Jarrett, I'm really proud of him," she said.

Many community members in small Texas towns know each other from a young age, and the Tech fan is no exception. She said she met Culver when she was two years old in Dallas and then grew up with the future NBA lottery pick.

"We had dance competitions, JJ, Trey, and my other siblings, we were just really close. And we had game nights, kids being kids having a good time," she said.

McComic says that Culver doesn't just show star-like skills on the court. He has admirable character traits that make him a star off the court.

"I think that the way he grew up, and his parents are, his dad is a pastor of a local church here in Lubbock, he's a really good kid. It's not a front or anything like that, he's just a really hardworking person," she said.

McComic's cousin, Tiana Bryant, said she met Culver at church when she was around 10 years old.

"It's just so crazy to be able to play at this level, carrying the team, so it's just awesome to see him develop into the man that he is," she said.

Bryant added that the Monday night game is special in more ways than one.

"Today it makes it even more special because it's my hometown were representing, so I am so, so happy," she said.