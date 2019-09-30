Teacher claims MISD changed job offer after he moved to Midland

A teacher is questioning the Midland Independent School District for switching up a job offer.

He said when he found out about his father condition he knew where he needed to be.

Joseph Shuffield was offered a position with MISD to teach the strings band at different schools around the district but he said that all changed once he moved from Austin to Midland.

He said MISD backed out on a job offer after he moved his family to Midland for the elementary school, string band teaching job.

Shuffield was born and raised in Midland and has been practicing music since he was a student in MISD.

He said when he found out about his father condition he knew where he needed to be.

“Because my father, his health has declined drastically in the past month. He needed assistance and I wanted to be closer to him,” said Shuffield.

Shuffield said he was set to teach at 5 different elementary schools which would give him the time and schedule needed to help with his father.

Elana Ladd with MISD said state law usually prohibits the district from discussing teacher’s personnel records but since Shuffield is not an employee with MISD the district said the following.

“I can share that Mr. Shuffield was recommended for hire with the district but never signed a contract of employment,” said Ladd.

MISD said, Chapter 21 of the Texas Education Code allows the district to assign and re-assign teaching positions depending on the need.

“Duties or additional duties and to make changes in responsibilities, work, or transfers, at any time during the contract period,” said Ladd.

Shuffield said he has the experience to teach any grade level of band but it’s the ethics of it all that has him upset.

“They got me down here. I quit my job. I made sure that my husband was okay with coming here and then the next thing you know, the position has changed,” said Shuffield.

Shuffield said he had to ask his former employer for his job back. He has now moved back to Austin and said he will continue to make the trip back to Midland just to visit his father.