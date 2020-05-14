Tattoo and medical spas left behind as Texas reopens more businesses

Last week, hair and nail salon owners gladly reopened their doors to serve eager clients.

But what about tattoo shoos and laser hair removal services? These businesses are still waiting in limbo.

The owner of Black Cat Tattoo Company said they’ve followed orders by keeping their doors closed for about two months, but they can’t do it much longer.

Inside the shop, phones are ringing off the hook.

“The phone will literally not stop,” Owner Edgar Armendariz. “It’s insane. Same thing with Facebook messenger, clients just texting and all this. It’s insane.”

But it’s all for naught.

Tattoo shops were listed under business types that had to close down when Governor Abbott issued his executive order in March, but for some reason they didn’t make the cut when salons reopened last week.

Frustrating news for the shop’s owner Armendariz.

“Especially knowing that we follow all procedures,” he said. “Like you said it’s regulated by the state, they come in and inspect the building, they know that we’re safe. We use pretty much even—all the stuff that we use is hospital grade things to clean. So, in other words, were just as clean as a hospital.”

Lisa Long has a similar gripe over at Midland’s American Laser Spa where she said their equipment is cleaned in accordance to strict HIPPA guidelines.

“The sanitary is excellent here,” Long said. “We keep everything clean, so we don’t understand why we got left out of a classification.”

So far, we don’t either.

CBS7 called and emailed the governor’s office asking for an explanation but haven’t heard back yet.

Long said the worst part about this is having no clue as to when she can reopen and wondering if it’ll be too late by then.

“The bills don’t stop, the rent doesn’t stop,” she said. “Everything keeps going because everyone’s got to have their money. So, I think the biggest thing is knowing we might have to shut the doors.”

As for the Black Cat, they know it’s do or die.

Armendariz said when their phones start ringing again at the end of month clients won’t be turned away.

“Eventually, there’s going to be a point where I say screw it, I’m going to work, Tattoo Artist Daniel Chashoudian said. “I can only go so long without any income coming in.”

The owner also said the shop can’t apply for interest free loans, so opening up is the only way for them to survive.

