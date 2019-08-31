Target, Walmart offering deals for recycled car seats

September is National Baby Safety month and Target and Walmart are offering deals to encourage people to recycle old car seats.

Participating Walmart stores are offering a $30 Walmart gift card if you bring in your child's outgrown car seat.

The promotion runs Sept. 16 to 30.

If you recycle your kid's car seat at Target, you get a 20 percent discount coupon for a new seat, stroller or select baby gear.

Target’s promotion runs from the Sept. 3 to 13.

