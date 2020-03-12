Tap Into Downtown in Odessa canceled as a precaution

The City of Odessa and Downtown Odessa, Inc. have announced that Tap Into Downtown Odessa has been canceled as a public health precaution.

The following comes from the City of Odessa:

In the interest of public health, the City of Odessa and Downtown Odessa, Inc. have decided to cancel Tap Into Downtown, which was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2020. This was not an easy decision to arrive at, however the safety and well-being of our guests, vendors, and our community are our top priority. While there are no confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our area, it is out of an abundance of caution the City of Odessa and Downtown Odessa, Inc. have decided this is the best course of action.

For individuals who have pre-purchased tickets for this event, the refund process has already begun.

Downtown Odessa, Inc. hosts many exciting events throughout the year which gives us an opportunity to appreciate downtown Odessa and its revitalization. We look forward to celebrating at Tap Into Downtown 2021!

For any questions pertaining to the event, vendors or refunds please contact Alexa Moulakis, the Downtown Odessa Event Coordinator, at 432.335.4683