Tall City women turns 104

One lady in the Permian Basin is celebrating over a century worth of life experiences on her very special day.

Roe Etta Eaton of the Tall City has officially turned 104- years-old an accomplishment she said she never expected.

Eaton was surrounded by family who traveled from all over the country to spend this special day together.

She tells CBS7 News that if she knew it was a birthday she would have put on a fancy dress for her big celebration.

"It is good to be 104 years old and you do not even think about it much less prepare for it. That is my saying today, I did not think about my birthday,” said Eaton.

Eaton said the secret to living to 104 is giving thanks to God daily, even during the hard times.

