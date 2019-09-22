Tall City voters have a chance to meet a city council candidate

Voters in Midland's District 3 had the chance to meet, shake hands and learn more about a candidate running to be their next city council member.

‘Poole in the Park,’ was an event organized by Robin Poole who is running for city council in Midland's central district.

Voters were treated to a nice glass of lemonade while they talked with the candidate about what they love about the Tall City and what they hope to see change.

Poole said they walked about 4 blocks going door to door informing Midlanders about their voting rights and how they can get involved.

“Meeting the people is very important because they want to know who you are. They want to know what you are about and the issues that you stand for. They want to know you are a relatable person,” said Poole.

The last day to register to vote in this election is on October 7th, 2019…

People can register to vote online at votetexas.gov.