Tall City shoppers support local businesses

On Friday, shoppers flocked towards big retail stores hoping to find the best deals of during Black Friday.

On Saturday, as a way to support local businesses, people across the Tall City got to shop for handmade items all from vendors living in Midland.

Found Furnishing held their second annual 'Small Business Saturday Pop Up Market.'

Over 20 small businesses throughout the Tall City were at the pop-up giving shoppers a taste of what they can buy locally.

Succulent plants, Christmas ornaments and of course photography were all items people were able to buy.

Kristen Covington, an organizer of the event said it is important to support local especially in a town like midland…

"People always want more good things in town and the way to get them is to support them. Every time you spend your dollars locally you are bringing cool things to the area. If you shop online the money goes away. If you shop here it stays in town. We are going to be spending it locally too, so it just stays and stays,” said Covington.

If you would like to support any of the local businesses at Saturday’s event, Covington said shoppers can search the hashtag #Shopsmallmidland to find local vendors.