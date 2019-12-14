Tall City shoppers support local artist

In just a couple weeks, people both young and old will gather with their loved ones for a very special day, but not before shoppers hit the stores for their holiday gifts and goodies.

The market which featured 7 local artists and their handmade work gave Midlanders a chance to shop local all before the holidays.

Brew Street Coffee in the Tall City hosted a Christmas shopping event for local artist to show off and sell their work.

The market which featured 7 local artists and their handmade work gave Midlanders a chance to shop local all before the holidays.

Connie Glinsmann, an event organizer said this shopping market is important because it gives a chance for everyone to come together and support each other, especially during these times.

“This time of year, with so many box stores disappearing and everybody buying online you kind of loose that personal element. For those of us who make our money or perform our arts or do our things locally it's nice when someone cares enough to support us, keep us going so we can keep the arts here in Midland,” said Glinsmann.

Glinsmann said anyone looking for specific artist featured at the event can stop by Brew Street for more information.