Tall City food bank benefits from ‘Giving Tuesday’

This Tuesday is hailed as ‘Giving Tuesday’ and West Texans are taking part in the unofficial holiday.

‘Giving Tuesday,’ is national movement started to raise awareness about the importance of giving back to the community you live, work and play in.

The West Texas food bank is one of the many local nonprofits benefiting from the day.

The food bank received a check for just a little over $1,800 dollars, from money that was raised last month through the "Fill the Table' event.

The money raised will help provide 7,200 meals to those who are hungry in the Tall City.

Leah Williams one of the organizers of, ‘Fill the Table’ said the Tall City and its residents are known for their philanthropy so that is why it was important to put this campaign together.

“I think what makes the Permian Basin such a great community is that we are a very giving community and there are so many great nonprofits and groups out here. There is the West Texas Food Bank that do take care of people in need when they are struggling or in hard times,” said Williams.

Craig Stocker with West Texas Food Bank said every dollar donated to the food bank provides 4 meals to West Texans in need.

"It's a great time of year to think of others to think of your local nonprofits. Here we are on Giving Tuesday, it is just a great opportunity to highlight and a great way to support the West Texas Food Bank,” said Stocker.

He said they appreciate any donations, but they want the community to know they are always in need helping hands.

