Tall City first responders receive a special blessing

First responders across the Tall City received a special blessing for their dedication to the community.

Organizers said they had first responders coming and going all throughout the day.

The Episcopal Church of the Holy Trinity held their second annual, ‘Blessing of the Badges.’

First responders were treated to barbecue, treats and of course a special blessing by Father Bob Hennagin.

Father Hennagin said this blessing is a great way support those who protect us every day.

“It's just nice to say thank you once in a while. They do not always get the recognition that they need. You do not hear about the good things. You do not hear about the good things that happen all that often. It's just time to say we are with you. Good times or bad times,” said Father Hennagin.

Organizers said they had first responders coming and going all throughout the day and they will keep hosting this blessing in the future.