Tall City fire station gets demolished

A well-known Midland fire station is being destroyed to make room for a brand new one that will serve the community for years to come.

The new station will have three emergency bays with living quarters other rooms and room for growth.

According to the City of Midland, the demolition on Fire Station #5 should be completed by the end of the week.

Then construction on the new fire station is set to begin in April of 2020.

City leaders reportedly approved the $4.5 million dollar construction project because the old station had asbestos, along with foundation and roof damage