Tall City family looking for answers after hit and run

A family in the Tall City needs the community's help in solving a hit and run.

According to the homeowner, Jesse Prieto, a car rammed into their home on Fairgrounds Road, a little after 4:00 A.M. on Sunday morning.

He said, he was woken up by a loud collision thinking there was someone trying to break in, So he immediately called Midland Police for help.

When the police arrived that is when the family discovered, a car ran into the family’s garage, damaging two cars and leaving the family left picking up the pieces..

"When we first got this house, my mother-in-law said you need to be careful with the traffic right here(Fairgrounds Road), because if you live in a corner house it's just more dangerous. Like I said I never expected for anything to happen on this way,” said Prieto.

He urges anyone with information on who the driver might be to report it to Midland Police Department.