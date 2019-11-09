Tall City cyclist sweat for those in need

As the holidays start approaching, some people living in the Tall City are giving back a little bit more than just sweat, tears and body aches.

LC Public Relations with the help of other local organizations gave Midlanders a chance to ride a bike all for a good cause.

‘Fill the Table’ gave cyclists a chance to get a quick and fun work out on the lawn of the Museum of the Southwest.

According to Leah Williams, one of the organizers, there were well over 60 bikers and each of their tickets will provide 100 meals to those in need.

“This has never been done in Midland. We have never had an outdoor cycling event. Especially at the farmers market plus it’s going toward a good cause,” said Williams.

Both organizers and participants agree, that people in the Permian Basin should rally together and give back. Especially since we are at the start of the busy holiday season.

“There is a great need in West Texas with the hungry. We are just so excited to benefit those people and offer something new and different for the Midland community,” said Williams.