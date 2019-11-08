Tall City children find their forever homes

It is a challenge that many children nationwide are facing especially they are facing it, especially in West Texas.

The Davis family was 1 of 5 families legalizing their adoptions as part of Midland Counties, ‘National Adoption Day.’

Experts in the Tall City have said the need for children searching for forever homes is urgent.

“We have been having him since he was a baby, this has just solidified everything. It has been a joy to have him in the home, to interact with him. Like i said we will have a great life. He is very charismatic, funny at times and we mesh together very well,” said Davis.

Constance Davis who adopted little Zhy’Rian Davis said the process was long but very well worth it.

“About 6 months of home visits and home studies and making sure we were the right fit for him. It has been a long journey but it was a very rewarding journey,” said Davis.

A total of 9 children were legally adopted at Friday’s ceremony which was held at the Midland County Courthouse.

According to Hope Stalder of CASA there are still 56 children in Midland County still needing a forever home.

In all of the Permian Basin a total of 202 children are still needing adoption.

In whole state of Texas she said there are over 7,000 kids needing families.

“It is a large need that we have in this community and it is very unfortunate because these children end up in foster care at no fault of their own. It is just very unfortunate that they are stuck in these situations that they did not ask,” said Stalder.

Both Davis and Stalder agree on one message for people in the Permian Basin and that is help, in any way, shape or form.

“To the people in Midland, I would say help wherever you can in order to give a child in foster care a home, a good place, a safe place. Do what you can,” said Davis.