Tall City children dress up for an annual ‘Truck-or-Treat’

Tall City residents dressed up and went out for treats, activities and of course candy during a special holiday event.

For the past 5 years the City of Midland with the help of Midland Fire Department put on their annual ‘Truck-Or-Treat.’

According to Battalion Chief, Arron Cox, this event is free for all families and gives Tall City residents a chance to come together, meet some local heroes and talk the importance of holiday safety.

“Halloween is definitely one of those times that children need to be safe. At the same time it is a great way for us to talk about the community and tell the parents ways to be safe also,” said Chief Cox.

Over 8,000 community members came out in their best costumes and according to organizers over 4,000 pounds of candy were handed out during Saturday’s festivities.

Trick-or-treater, Andrea Pineda said her favorite candy at the event were, ‘Kit-Kats.’

“I dressed up as a little mouse. I got a little bow around here and I have my little paws. I wanted to dress up as an animal but I was not sure. I just looked in my closet and I just found this cute little mouse costume,” said Pineda.

Princess, firefighters and of course superheroes costumes could all be seen at the annual “Truck-Or-Treat.”

Lee McDonald, one of the many parents who brought their children trick-or-treating said her son chose to dress up as a certain Ninja Turtle for a special reason.

“My son got glasses a couple weeks ago and he said, mom I need to be a character that wears glasses for Halloween and he said I can be Donatello he wears glasses,” said McDonald.

McDonald and her husband brought out their son for the first time and they both agreed that the best part of the block wide event was family time.

“I think just spending time with my dudes, getting to hang out with my husband and my son. He loves to dress up so it is fun that this is the season to actually do that,” said McDonald.

Chief Cox said this ‘Truck-or-Treat’ goes beyond candy and costumes allowing families to learn to importance of CPR and other safety tips.

“Children are 5 times more likely to get hit on Halloween. That is a minimum so ideally go to churches or go to some of those trunk-or-treats,” said Chief Cox.

The City of Midland is having two additional ‘Truck-or-Treating’ events this upcoming week.

One will be at Security Bank Ballpark and the other at the MLK Community Center.

Both of the events will be held on, October 29th, for more information you can visit the City of Midlands website.