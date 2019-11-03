Tall City artist show their talents to the community

Artists from all over the Tall City gathered to show their hard work and dedication to the community.

The Arts Council for Midland put together its 3rd annual, ‘Artist Community Market.’

Visitors of the event had the opportunity to meet, talk with and see the work of 40 different artists and makers, all from the Midland area.

The Executive Director for the Arts Council, Danny Holeva said, the goal for the market is to give people living in the Permian Basin a chance to see the creativity artists can bring to a small town.

“If you are a visitor, you get to see artists at different stages in their lives and in their work. That is fun and then people can learn a little bit about the media or maybe why their subject matter is anything from the figure, to animals to landscape,” said Holeva.

Holeva said it's important to support local artists and their work even in a community like Midland.