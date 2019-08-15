TEA releases MISD performance grade

School for Midland Independent School District officially kicked off yesterday and this morning the Texas Education agency released their letter grade for performance.

According to the TEA accountability rating, Midland Independent School District scored a “C”. The score rose from a 73% to 75%.

“We actually increased from 73% to a 75%. We are not too far off from a letter, “B” but also keep in mind that it is a wide range for a letter, “C” and a letter “B,” said Claudia Alanis, the Executive Director of Accountability at MISD.

But the number of failing schools did jump from 4 schools in Midland to a total of 9 Midland school.

“We do a lot of progress monitoring on a monthly, bi-monthly basis and in a lot of areas just to make sure that our kids are performing where they need to and if they are not that gives us the formative data for us to go back and change instruction,” said Jill Rivera, the Executive Director of Teaching and Learning.

19 schools across Midland did receive “D’s” and “F’s” and just 4 schools earned the letter grades of “A’s” and “B’s.”

The report shows Travis, Sam Houston Collegiate and Washington Stem Academy are just a few schools that received a failing grade, which is below a 60%.

MISD said they are proud of the schools who overall score did see an increase and they will continue to keep working to grow in areas needed.

“Even students scoring at the approaching level, well that is a passing standard our challenge is really to get students meets and master level which will increase domain three and all those student groups which will bump everyone's overall letter grade to see improvement in the next year,” said Rivera.

MISD also wants to remind parents, that teachers and support staff are working hard with students every day and one test score does not define everything.

