FIRST ON CBS7: TEA gives ECISD improved overall grade; But 16 schools failing

Ector County ISD received an overall grade of C (75) from the Texas Education Agency this year, up from a 67 (D) one year ago.

However, that improvement is tempered by the fact 16 schools received a failing grade.

Tomorrow morning, TEA will publicly release State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) accountability ratings for all public schools and public school districts in Texas, assigning letters grades to all individual schools for the first time.

“These preliminary ratings show gains in 3 of the 4 components of the state accountability system, and that is good,” said new Superintendent of Schools Dr. Scott Muri. “However, the number of schools with grades of D and F highlight the fact that incremental gains are not going to be good enough to achieve the results we expect.

All of the students in Ector County ISD deserve an excellent educational experience and it is our job – all 4,000 members of the ECISD team – to provide it.”

The preliminary accountability ratings broken down by grade:

A – George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa, Hays STEAM Academy Magnet, Reagan Elementary Magnet, Carver Early Education Center, and Lamar Early Education Center.

B – OCTECHS, Falcon Early College High School (now named Odessa Collegiate Academy), Austin Montessori Magnet, San Jacinto Elementary, Fly Elementary, and Buice Elementary.

C – Permian High School, Gale Pond Alamo STEAM Academy Magnet, Cameron Dual Language Elementary Magnet, Goliad Elementary, Gonzales Elementary, Milam Fine Arts Elementary Magnet, Blackshear Magnet Elementary, Jordan Elementary, Cavazos Elementary, and West Elementary.

D – Odessa High School, Nimitz Middle School, Blanton Elementary, LBJ Elementary.

F – Bonham Middle School, Bowie Middle School, Crockett Middle School, Ector College Prep Academy, Wilson & Young Middle School, Burleson Elementary, Burnet Elementary, Dowling Elementary, Sam Houston Elementary, Ireland Elementary, Pease Elementary, Ross Elementary, Travis Elementary Magnet, Zavala Elementary Magnet, Noel Elementary, and Downing Elementary.

