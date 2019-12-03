TDLR revokes Odessa man's massage therapist license for prohibited sexual contact

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations has revoked the massage therapist license of an Odessa man who is accused of engaging in prohibited sexual contact with two different women during massages.

According to a press release, Frank Garcia Acosta signed an agreement that revokes his license for the rest of his life. The terms of the agreement state that Acosta will never be eligible to practice massage therapy or own a massage establishment in Texas.

According to TDLR, Acostsa made the agreement with TDLR 'acknowledging the accusations against him but without admitting to the alleged violations.'

“Most massage therapists are law-abiding care providers, but we will do what we need to do to protect the public from people who should not be in this profession,” said Brian E. Francis, TDLR executive director. “A lifetime ban from practicing massage therapy and from owning a massage establishment is the type of consumer protection that Texans deserve.”