TCU on probation, Fined after 33 student athletes were paid for work they didn't do

Texas Christian University has been given a one year probation and a nearly $50,000 fine after the NCAA found that 33 student athletes were paid for work they didn’t do as campus summer employees.

The NCAA said the decision was made by the Division I Committee on Infractions after it was found that the student athletes from the football and men’s and women’s basketball teams didn’t clock out when they left their shifts.

The NCAA said the excess payments totaled about $20,000 over four years and that 22 of the 33 student athletes were competing while they should have ineligible.

An investigation also found that former swimming and diving coach Sam Busch exceeded the number of coaches he was allowed to have on his staff. Coaches also were found to have exceeded practice time allowed. Busch resigned from TCU in February 2018.

The following penalties were handed down from the NCAA:

One year of probation.

A $47,148 fine. This amount includes the self-imposed penalty of $19,796, plus an additional 10% of the value of the one unit the university received for participation in the first round of the 2018 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

A one-year show-cause order for the former coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must show cause why he should not have restrictions on athletically related activity.