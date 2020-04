Police in Odessa have blocked off a portion of East 38th Street due to a swarm of bees.

According to the City of Odessa, the bee swarm is located in the 1000 block of East 38th Street. The street is blocked off from North Dixie Boulevard to Walnut Avenue.

People living in the area are asked to stay inside at this time until the situation is cleared.

A beekeeper has been called in to deal with the swarm.