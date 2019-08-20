Suspects plead guilty to 2018 Midland County murder

Two suspects have been sentenced for killing a man in Midland County.

Spring Robsinson, 42, and Brian Wright, 29, were on trial for the murder of Jordon Baker in 2018.

According to the Midland County District Attorney's Office, both Robinson and Wright pleaded guilty to the charge and were sentenced to serve 35 years in prison.

The sentencing comes a little more than a month after 17-year-old Creed Jones was also sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder.

According to the DA's Office, evidence presented during Jones' trial showed that Robinson gave Jones a gun and told him to shoot Baker. Wright, who is described as Robinson's lover, egged Jones on to do it.

After Jones shot Baker Wright took photos with his phone and googled "can you survive a .22 shot?"

Police learned of the shooting the next day.

The case was prosecuted by Midland County Assistant District Attorney Lacey Holloman.