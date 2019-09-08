Suspects in custody after stolen vehicle sinks in cow manure

Chaves County deputies located and got into a pursuit with a suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle early Sunday morning.

According to a message from Sheriff Mike Herrington, the driver of the stolen vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed and entered a dairy. The sheriff said, because the suspect didn't know the layout of the dairy and was driving erratic, he ramped the stolen car into a liquid cow waste pit.

After the stolen car sank, the occupants of the vehicle had to walk through the manure straight into the custody of deputies who were waiting for them on dry ground.