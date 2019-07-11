Suspects charged with mail theft in Midland County

A man and woman have been arrested following a long-term investigation by the Midland County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Tyler Rackley, 29, and Genia Glenn, 29, are both accused of mail theft and property theft. They are also facing gun and narcotics charges.

According to a release, the sheriff's office and U.S. Postal Inspection Service served a warrant on July 8 at a home in the area of South County Road 1160 and East County Road 120.

The search warrant ended with the arrests of Rackley and Glenn.

The Midland Police Department, DEA and Homeland Security assisted with the operation.

If you are the victim of mail theft you are encouraged to contact your local law enforcement to make a report.