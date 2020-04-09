Suspects caught on camera shooting at Odessa home

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3600 block of North Tom Green on Saturday.

An investigation of the shooting revealed that suspects in a silver sedan and a maroon SUV shot at the home.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicles shown above is asked to call Detective J. Caid at 432-335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #20-06692.