Suspects arrested after ramming Howard County deputy

Four suspects have been arrested and a deputy is in the hospital following a pursuit on Friday morning.

According to the Howard County Sheriff's Office, one of their deputies was pursing two stolen vehicles from Sterling City when he was rammed by one of the suspects.

The deputy's vehicle then crashed into a building.

The sheriff's office says that the deputy was taken to the Scenic Mountain Medical Center and that he is expected to be okay.

The suspects have now been arrested and the stolen vehicles have been recovered. Both of the stolen vehicles had their keys left in them when they were stolen.

The suspects in the case have not been identified at this time.