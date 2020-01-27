Suspected drug kingpin extradited to Midland from Mexico

A suspected West Texas drug lord was recently extradited to Midland from Mexico earlier this month.

Benjamin Valeriano Jr. - who is also known as "El Cachitas" - faces multiple drug and money laundering charges in Midland County.

Despite reports by another local television station that Valeriano was arrested in Midland, US Marshals tell CBS7 he's been in a Mexican jail for the last 11 years.

Valeriano was identified as one of the main operators of the Juárez cartel. According to investigators, he worked for Guillermo Castillo Rubio, "El Pariente," who was considered the second in command after Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, who is known as "El Viceroy." Rubio was arrested 2012.