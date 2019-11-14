Suspect used sledgehammer & rock to cause $19,000 worth of damage to vehicles in Odessa

Police are searching for a suspect who they say caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to vehicles using a sledgehammer and a large rock.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the Midas at 3512 Andrews Highway on Wednesday morning for a report of several automobile burglaries and vehicles that had been damaged.

An investigation revealed that a suspect had used a sledgehammer and a large rock to damage 14 vehicles. The suspect caused approximately $19,000 worth of damage.

Surveillance video showed the suspect in the area of Midas and Sonic from 3:45 - 6:41 a.m.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident or anyone with additional surveillance footage is asked to contact Detective R. Chavez at 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-36728.