Suspect sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder of Odessa woman

Kevin Roberts has been sentenced to serve life in prison without parole for the 2017 murder of Ashley Williams.

Kevin Lee Roberts was on trial for the murder of Ashley Williams.

According to the Ector County District Attorney's Office, the jury in the trial found Roberts guilty of Capital Murder. Roberts then received the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Tuesday, December 12 of 2017 police began investigating the case after Williams had been reported as missing by her boyfriend who feared that she had been kidnapped.

Williams' boyfriend, Kevin Ramirez, said that he was waiting at work to be picked up by her, but she never showed up.

When Ramirez returned home he found his apartment had been ransacked and his valuables were missing. He then noticed a trail of blood and called the police.

Just after midnight on Wednesday morning Ramirez's roommate, Roberts, was arrested in Parker County near Weatherford.

In an interview with Texas Rangers Roberts allegedly admitted to stabbing and killing Williams. Robert told authorities that he had hidden Williams' body in a duffel bag and placed it in a dumpster near 8th Street and Meadow.

The case was prosecuted by Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland and Assistant District Attorney Scott Turner. Roberts was represented by Jason Leach.