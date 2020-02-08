Suspect on the run after trying to rob Odessa sports store at gun point, shooting at witness from gray Jeep

Around noon Saturday afternoon, Odessa Police responded to Permian Basin Power Sports on 15th and West County Road in reference to a robbery.

Investigators said an unknown male subject entered the business and displayed a handgun to the clerk. A customer then entered the store and the suspect immediately ran outside to a gray Jeep.

When the customer attempted to get the suspect’s license plate number, the suspect began shooting rounds at the customer. The suspect then fled the scene in the gray Jeep.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle is encouraged to contact OPD or Odessa Crime Stoppers. The investigation continues.