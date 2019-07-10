Suspect in aggravated robbery turns himself in, search continues for additional suspects

A suspect wanted in connection to the aggravated robbery of a local convenience store has turned himself in.

Jovanni Ibarra Martinez, 17, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, a 1st Degree Felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Martinez turned himself in to police on Tuesday night.

Police say that they are still searching for two other suspects wanted in connection to the robbery. Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Detective D. Rocha at 432-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-25889.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Odessa Police Department is looking to identify suspects who robbed a gas station twice and stabbed a clerk working there.

According to Odessa police, the first robbery happened on Sunday night at 9:07 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at 10th and Dixie.

Police say that suspects stole merchandise from the store and assaulted the clerk.

At 9:59 p.m. the same two suspects returned to the store and stabbed the clerk in the arm while stealing more merchandise.

The suspects got away from the scene in a blue 4-door sedan driven by a woman.