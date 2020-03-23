Suspect identified in Ector County shooting

Deputies have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital over the weekend.

Vincent Martinez, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Sunday in the 1100 block of Avenue F.

The sheriff's office believes it started as a dispute between neighbors.

Martinez was booked at the Ector County Jail with a $100,000 bond. He has since been released.

The victim in the shooting is at the hospital in fair condition.