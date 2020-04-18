Suspect identified in Ector County chase

A suspect was arrested after authorities say he led deputies and DPS troopers on a chase on Saturday.

Ramon Rosales Jr., 35, has been charged with evading in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony in connection with the chase.

According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, one of their lieutenants noticed a vehicle driving erratically at Grant at Kermit Highway.

The vehicle drove away from the lieutenant but was later found by DPS troopers at Northeast Loop 338 and Highway 385.

Odessa police, deputies and DPS troopers all came together in the pursuit of the vehicle.

The chase stopped in the 3100 block of Dixie, where the vehicle crashed into a tree.

The driver, identified as Rosales, has then taken into custody.