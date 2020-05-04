Suspect detained following shots fired call in Odessa

A suspect has been detained after police responded to a call involving a firearm on Monday.

According to the Odessa Police Department, their officers were called to the 2700 block of Center for a shots fired call.

An investigation of the scene revealed that a suspect had fired a gun and ran away before police arrived.

Officers were eventually able to find and detain the suspect.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Police have not released any other details on the incident at this time.