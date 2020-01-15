Suspect charged with murder for deadly Hobbs shooting that left three people dead, four injured

A suspect in a deadly shooting that left three people dead and four others injured has now been charged with murder.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, Bishop Henderson has now been charged with three counts of murder and three counts of aggravated battery.

On August 25, 2019, just after midnight, Hobbs police officers were called to the 1700 block of East Bond for a shots fired call.

When police arrived they found that three people had been shot and killed. Four people were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victims were identified as Khalil Carter, 18, of Hobbs, Kristal Avena, 24, of Hobbs, and Lamar Lee Kane Jr., 22, of Washingon, D.C.

The wounded were identified as Michael Major, 21, of Florida, Turon Windham, 20, of Chicago, Illinois, Rontrell Hills, 23, of Louisiana, and Jasmine Stansell, 20, of Amarillo.

Bishop was arrested the following day and charged with aggravated battery.

These new charges come following an investigation by investigators with the police department that included interviews, looking through evidence and reconstructing the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.