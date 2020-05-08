Suspect charged with attempted capital murder following altercation with Midland officer

Police have identified the suspect who was arrested Thursday following an altercation with a Midland officer.

Javier Arturo Garza Jr., 32, has been charged with attempted capital murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers were called to the Days Inn Motel on Wall Street Thursday morning for a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When police arrived they saw a suspect, identified as Garza, standing near a white pickup truck.

Garza reportedly refused to comply with an officer's commands and started a fight.

During the fight, Garza got into the truck while grabbing and holding onto the officer. Police say that Garza then put the truck into drive and accelerated.

As the truck was moving Garza let go of the officer who fell to the ground.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A search led police to the 3700 block of Anetta Drive where they found and arrested Garza.