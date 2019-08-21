Suspect charged in connection to BB&T bank robbery

A suspect has been arrested in connection to an Odessa bank robbery.

Hector Garcia Chacon, 55. (Photo: Odessa Police Department)

Hector Garcia Chacon, 55, has been charged with the felony offense of bank robbery.

The BB&T Bank at 4900 East 42nd Street was robbed on August 10. An investigation of the robbery revealed that a suspect entered the bank, gave a note to a bank teller and left with cash.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the investigation of the robbery led authorities to identify the suspect as Chacon, who was arrested the following day for an unrelated charge.

Chacon was later charged in connection to the bank robbery and was taken to Midland to be placed in federal custody.