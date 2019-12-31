Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Midland shooting

Midland police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that left one person dead over the weekend.

Malik Jamal Jaquari Gordon, 21, has been charged with murder for the death of Saul Luz Murillo.

According to police, Gordon was arrested on Monday night.

___

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Midland man was found dead with two gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon, according to the City of Midland Public Information Officer, Erin Bailey.

The shooting victim has been identified as 25-year-old Saul Luz Murillo.

Bailey said Midland Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 3:45 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of South Carver.

When they arrived, they found Murillo dead behind the home with two gunshot wounds. Bailey said three people ran away on foot. The investigation is ongoing.