Suspect arrested in connection to shooting at Midland park

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Midland park that sent one person to the hospital.

Andres Lee Schuman, 19. (Mugshot: Midland County Jail)

Andres Lee Schuman, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On September 5, 2019, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to Kiwanis Park after receiving a 911 call about a man who had been shot.

The victim was found lying on the ground with two gunshot wounds to his back.

An investigation revealed that the suspect in the shooting ran away through a nearby alley before driving away.

On January 23, officers arrested the suspect, identified as Schuman, and took him into custody.