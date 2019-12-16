Suspect arrested in connection to deadly Big Spring shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of Chandon Dakota Davlin in Big Spring.

Brian Christopher Lewis, 35, has been charged with murder.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, a probable cause affidavit was obtained for Lewis a day after Davlin was shot and killed.

Just after midnight on Sunday Lewis was arrested in the 1000 block of East 6th Street.

Lewis was also wanted on warrants of bondsman off bond, terroristic threat, and theft of property.

___

ORIGINAL STORY: he Big Spring Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed inside of a home on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Chandon Dakota Davlin, 29.

According to the department, their officers were called to the 300 block of San Jacinto at 10:35 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived they found a man, identified as Davlin, on the ground with a gunshot wound. Davlin passed away at the scene.

The Big Spring Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is investigating the case as a murder.