Suspect arrested following overnight stabbings in Odessa

A suspect has been arrested after police say he stabbed a man and woman who were leaving a bar.

John Paul Ramirez, 27, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to arrest records, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Medical Center Hospital at 1:44 a.m. for two stabbing victims. Police then learned that the stabbings had been reported in the 500 block of North Grant.

When police arrived at the hospital they spoke with the victims who said that they had been stabbed by a man identified as Ramirez.

The victims told police that they were leaving a bar and walking to their car when Ramirez punched and stabbed both of them. They were able to run back to the bar and have a friend drive them to the hospital.

Police say that the woman was stabbed five times while the man had been stabbed four times.

Officers found Ramirez at his home and detained him while a search warrant was completed. Ramirez was then charged and arrested accordingly.