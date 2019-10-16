Suspect arrested following chase that started in Texas and ended in New Mexico

Several law enforcement agencies from two states were led on a long pursuit on Sunday evening.

Brian Quesada, 33. (Photo: Lea County Sheriff's Office)

Brian Quesada, 33, of Hobbs is facing charges from both Texas and New Mexico.

According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, a chase involving Quesada started in Terry County north of Seagraves.

Quesada, who was driving a Ford F-250, reportedly sped through Yoakum County and crossed the state line into Lea County.

Once the chase made its way into Lea County deputies began helping Yoakum County deputies and DPS.

A Yoakum County deputy tried to use a pit maneuver to stop the truck but was unsuccessful. The deputy then got out of their vehicle and shot at the tires of the truck Quesdada was driving.

The chase made its way into Hobbs where the truck finally stopped near the intersection of Joe Harvey Boulevard and Grimes Street. The suspect, who was then identified as Quesada, surrendered to officials.

The Lea County Sheriff's Office says that a shotgun was found inside of the truck. The truck had been stolen out of Lubbock.

Quesada is now awaiting extradition back to Texas.