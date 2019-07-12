Suspect arrested after Monahans shooting sends man to the hospital

A suspect is in custody and a man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Monahans.

Jesus Yanez, 24, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Monahans Police Department, on Thursday evening their officers were called to the Villa Apartments for a disturbance involving a firearm.

When police arrived at the scene they learned that there had been an altercation and a gun had been fired, hitting one person. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Eli Castillo, was taken to a hospital in Odessa with life-threatening injuries. As of early Friday morning, Castillo was in stable condition.

Police were able to find four men who were involved in the shooting and their investigation identified Yanez as the suspect who allegedly fired the gun.

Yanez was then charged and arrested before being booked into the Ward County Jail.

Police say that more charges could be filed as their investigation continues.